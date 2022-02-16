Valley Hills Funeral Home
Franklin Carl Nash, Sr., 70, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow. Franklin was born on July 11, 1951 to the late Frank P. Nash & the late Agnes Tahkeal. He is survived by 3 sons: Craig Andrew Eason, Franklin Carl Nash, Jr. & Charles F. Senator whom he raised as his own. He is also survived by his siblings: Violetta N. Sternbeck, Edith Nash, Dennis Nash, Shasta Watlamet, Jack Olney, Steve Olney, the late Paulette Nash Yallup; Bonita Nash, Ronette N. Smartlowit, Paul Nash, and Kurt Nash; 7 grandchildren: Anthony Jacob Nash-Campbell, Julia Arlene George & Jace Zander Nash & 1 great-granddaughter Reina Mae Campbell-Nash; aunts: Luretta Nash Castilleja; Rose Yallup, Ruth Tahkeal & uncle William Nash. Franklin is survived by a lot of nephews and nieces and a lot of relatives from both the Nash side and the Tahkeal side. Franklin joined the Navy in 1971 thru 12/1974. He served on the USS Ranger (CVA-61) as a machinist. He recived an honorable discharge; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct award. Franklin resided in White Swan with his sister and brother-in-law Rory & Bonita Nash-Walterman who took care of him in his last few months of his life. His life was being a mechanic & playing pool; also the casino in his free time. He also worked with Wapato irrigation project, and was a bartender in his prior years. Now he can walk around with his mother and father whom he would always talk about along with his grams Martha Hoptowit Nash.
