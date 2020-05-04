Colonial Funeral Home
Frank Wellner joined his “Sweetie” Mary in Heaven, April 28, 2020 at the age of 100 years and 5 months. He passed away at Highgate Sr. Living in Yakima, after a long successful life, with his family as close by as allowed because of the “State Stay Home Orders.” Frank was born November 30, 1919 to Albert and Helen (Schmidt) Wellner at the family home on North Outlook Road, Outlook, WA. Frank farmed with his Dad in Outlook in his early years. They raised asparagus, potatoes, hay, carrots & grain. They participated in the POW program to bring German soldiers from the camp near Wapato, WA to work in their fields. His family spoke only German when he started Independence Grade School in Outlook; he learned English and taught it to his parents. At 9 years old the family moved to a farm west of Wapato near White Swan, where they built a home, cleared sagebrush to raise wheat, potatoes, and alfalfa for hay. They found that alfalfa seed was a pretty profitable business.
Frank attended Mountain View School in Wapato. He then stayed in Yakima for 2 years with his uncle Carl Meeske’s mother to attended St. Paul’s Catholic Grade School 1 year and Marquette High School 1 year. He transferred to White Swan High School his sophomore year where he was assistant editor for the school newspaper, junior year he was editor, business manager and photographer for his school yearbook. Senior year he was elected as ASB President. He graduated in 1938 and started farming full time with his Dad still using horses until 1937 when his Dad bought their first Farmall F-12 Tractor.
Frank lost his Mom in the fall of 1938 to cancer.
About 1938 during WWII when Frank was about 19 he received Occupational Deferments from the Army and served our country as a farmer to feed the troops and the country. In 1945 Frank’s Dad retired; he continued farming on his own.
On June 30, 1940 Frank met Mary Walsh, a very special young lady, on the back of a farm truck full of young people on the way to Rimrock Lake for a picnic and a fun day in the mountains. He discovered she was even more special when she put her homemade apple pie on the picnic table, which was Frank’s favorite dessert. After dating for nearly 4 years they were married September 30, 1945. Mary was his special “Sweetie” for 54 years and the mother of their 9 children. She passed away in March 1998 leaving Frank lost, heart-broken and very lonely. He officially met one of Mary’s good friends from church, Elizabeth Hennebry, who lost her husband a few years earlier. Frank and Elizabeth enjoyed each other’s company so decided to marry in April of 1999. Elizabeth was a godsend not only to Frank but to his entire family. They were together for 19 years before Elizabeth passed in 2018 at the age of 100 ½. Not many families are lucky enough to have two wonderful, loving Moms but we sure were! Frank and Mary lived on and worked their family farm west of Toppenish for over 50 years with their children helping in the fields and raising cattle. Frank received the Farmer of the Year Award in 1979. He was also a member of the Asparagus Growers and Corn Growers Associations. Frank was a hard working, honest, loving and devoted husband to Mary and devoted Dad to their 6 sons, 3 daughters and a friend to anyone he came to know. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious smile and his eyes sparkled with joy when he spent time with his kids and grand kids. He enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, slow pitch soft ball, camping and fishing with uncle Otto & aunt Lizzy Wellner and his entire family. He also enjoyed mountain picnics with family and of course Mary’s fried chicken, salads and pies or cookies. Frank looked forward to pheasant and jack rabbit hunting with his boys and other relatives and friends… the best part was coming home knowing Mary’s cinnamon rolls and coffee were waiting. He loved playing pinochle and pretty much any social gathering of family & friends. He was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Church, Toppenish. After retirement Frank & Mary enjoyed their cross-country road trips to Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, visiting relatives and old friends. Frank is survived by 8 of his 9 children; sons, Ron (Connie) Selah, Ed (Bea) Yakima, John Yakima, Tony (Saundra) Toppenish and Andy (Jennifer) Yakima, his 3 daughters, Helen Sauer, Zillah, Lou (Ron) Calahan, Yakima and Marian “Mays” (Mike) Heitstuman, Sunnyside; daughter-in-law Jane Wellner; 23 grand kids, Michelle “Mimi,” Holli. Roxanne, Theresa, Anita, Sean, Tawnya, Jason, Tammy, Emily, Ben, Scott, Bryan, Joshua, Andrew, Tyler, David, Jennifer, Sara, Daniel, Cody, Matt, Zack and Sam. 33 great-grand and 3 great-great-grand kids, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Walsh and brother Al Wellner, Jr., son Dick Wellner, grandson Kevin Calahan, son-in-law Gerald Sauer, grandson in law Ryan Thompson, daughters-in-law Jody Wellner and Charlotte Wellner.
Frank’s family would like to express special thanks to Fathers John and Bill Shaw for their visits, friendship and blessing. We are extending a grateful thanks to the staff and Care Partners at Highgate Senior Living in Yakima who took such good care of Dad, they showed love and compassion toward him on his good days and bad days. He loved all of you.
We have dried our tears giving thanks that Dad’s prayers have been answered and he is with Mom again. His dear niece, Kathy Cooper, had this thought. “There was a dusty road paved in gold for this farmer and greatest dad the world had ever seen.” His family was waiting for him with a big picnic in the meadow… and Mom’s apple pie.
There will be a small private family graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.
There will be a Catholic Mass and Celebration at a later date when we are able to gather in large groups again.
Family suggests please make a donation to the local cancer treatment center or to the Cottage in the Meadow. Thank you.
