Our beloved husband, father, brother, and Papa; Frank Steven Rowley, passed away at home peacefully on February 25, 2021 at the age of 72. Frank was born to Myrl and Ina Rowley on September 22, 1948 in Yakima, WA. He was the youngest of 6 children including older ½ siblings, Larry, Jean, and Kenny all adopted by Myrl, and William and Carole. Frank grew up in the family fruit business and was the proud owner of Precision Fruit and Antiques in East Selah since 1970. Building the existing building in 1975-6.
In 1962, Frank and his family took a year trip across the US, Canada, and Mexico. He always loved history and the trip brought history to life, visiting 47 states, and numerous historical sites and parks. One of his favorite spots was Acapulco, Mexico. The family vacationed there several winters.
Frank graduated in 1969 from Selah High School later attending Eastern and YVCC. August 4, 1969, Frank was an Al draft pick for Vietnam, but his world changed when scaffolding incorrectly assembled, collapsed and Frank fell 30 feet resulting in him becoming a paraplegic. He was determined to never allow his disability to stop him and it never did.
Frank met the love of his life in 1977 while he was in the hospital. Little did they know that his nurse would one day also be his soul mate. Frank and Sue (Rude-Jones) were married February 22, 1983. Together they raised 3 children and opened their home to their bonus kids, John Sanborn, and Misty Liles. Frank and Sue ran their family business together, vacationed together and were truly a working unit together. They recently celebrated their 38th Wedding Anniversary.
Frank was always a jokester and loved to prank employees, friends, and family, it appeared his ½ sister Jean was a favorite growing up, he loved “getting her goat.” He loved his pets and always had a dog by his side. For 30 years he raised St. Bernard’s (so he did not have to bend over to pet them he said). The last few years, he began his new love of smaller Shih Tzu’s. When rescued Shih Tzu, ‘Fizzy’ came into his life; they were inseparable.
Frank loved basketball, playing during high school. He tallied 20 years as a volunteer scorekeeper for the boys and girls HS basketball teams. Frank coached for both his son Donovan and his daughter Alisha while they played in elementary school. He also loved Gonzaga basketball. On the day he passed away, the Gonzaga game was playing in the background and they WON!
In 1986, after a devastating fire, Frank rebuilt Thorp Fruit in 1987 for his parents. Frank used his experience in Yakima and many great conversations with his dad to build what they wanted.
Frank was on the Selah School Districts Board of Directors for 12 years beginning in the early 1990’s. Having the honor of handing his daughter and niece their diplomas. Frank was active in bond and levy election campaigns for Selah schools for the past 40+ years. In 2005 Frank was elected to the ESD 105 Board which he served on for 10 years where he made many close friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Hattie, his parents, and brother Larry. He was also greeted in heaven by his nieces Lynne and Anne, and nephew Bob. He is survived by his wife Susan, son Donovan Jones (grandson, Rykan), daughter Tiffany (Jim Akerlund), grandchildren Trent and Jayme and daughter Alisha (James Burkett) and grandchildren Colin and Payton, sisters, Jean Germaine and Carole Faris, and brother William. Frank taught and touched many lives, both children and adults, Frank was a hard worker and well-respected throughout his life.
A Celebration of Life will be determined later this summer. If one is inclined to donate, please choose the charity of your choice, and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
