Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
The family of Frank Santangelo is saddened to announce his passing on Monday at the age of 78.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; children, Veronica and Blaise; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (1107 W. Fremont Ave., Selah, WA 98942). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In