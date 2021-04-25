Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Frank S. Mitchell passed away suddenly, but peacefully at his home on the 14th of April 2021 due to heart failure. He was born May 15th, 1940 in Denver, CO to Catherine and Francis S. Mitchell, then moved to California as a child. As a young man, Frank put his natural mechanical talent to work repairing cars and teaching automotive repair at a Vallejo trade school. Frank moved to the Yakima Valley in 1967 and repaired cars at Hahn Automotive before driving long-haul trucks for Walker Trucking. In 1973 he began work at Brand’s Truck Repair and became a legend as the valley’s premier diesel truck repairman. Frank purchased Brand’s in 1986 and ran the business successfully until he retired in 2015.
Frank was a lifelong fisherman and enjoyed spending time on Washington’s many lakes. Furthermore, he loved to cook and could be found in the kitchen preparing the most extraordinary dishes for friends and family. Frank cared deeply for animals and if a stray came to him, he made sure they were fed and received veterinary care. Finally, he was a master storyteller and would enjoy regaling listeners with tales of his many adventures.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Sondra, his children Kellie Radke (Glen), Dustin Mitchell (Lisa), Lorie Mitchell-Seitz, Michael Seitz (Becky), Tracy Mitchell (Shelly), stepchildren Sonja Civello-Bossert (Bob), and Heidi Judy, five grandchildren and his fur-babies Muffin and Charmin. Frank touched many hearts and is dearly missed, but like his favorite phrase, “it is what it is.”
Per Frank’s request, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life will be conducted later this summer. Shaw & Son’s Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
