Frank P. Nash (Hoptowit), 94, of White Swan, Wa. passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020.
He was born December 24, 1925 in Renton, Wa. He was raised and educated in Medicine Valley by Paul and Ellen Hoptowit. He farmed and raised cattle on the family ranch. He retired from Yakama Nation Roads Dept. in 2001.
He is survived by his children Violeta Sternback, Franklin Nash Sr., Edith Morrison, Dennis Nash (Monica), Bonita Nash (Rory), Donald Beresford, Ronette Smartlowit (Richard), and Kurt Nash (Dustina), his sister Rita Castillaja and brother William Nash, 27 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughter Pauletta Yallup, his parents and grandparents.
Frank lived a very long, fulfilling and fruitful life.
Services are as follows: viewing at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato on July 11th, 2020 at 9 am, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery in White Swan, Wa.
