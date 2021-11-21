Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Frank P. Gangle was 93 years young. He was born in Wapato on January 27, 1928 and he passed away at his daughter’s home in Zillah on November 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank W. and Elizabeth (Booher) Gangle, wife Erna, son Frank E., daughter Tamera Griffith, sister Catherine, and brother Robert. Frank is survived by his companion Betty Evans, brothers Harold and Alvin (Lila), daughter Catherin (Mike), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He grew up working on the family farm. He served in the Army Air Corps and was called back during the Korean War into the Air Force. He was also a brick layer until buying his own farm on Konnowac Pass. Farming was his passion.
At his request, there will only be a Graveside Service held at West Hills Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 am where he will finally be by his son and father again. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
