Frank M. Apodaca, 79, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on December 13, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1942, to Antonio P and Rebecca Apodaca, in Wapato, WA. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1961.
After graduation, Frank proudly served his country by enlisting in the US Air Force. He was stationed at Lajes Field Air Force Base where he met Valdemira Fernandes. They later married on June 3, 1965, on Terceira, Azores Islands. Together they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage. Together they had four children, Steven, Michele, Daniel and Monica.
Frank was helpful for not only his family, but also anyone who needed him. He was a handy man and was always willing to lend his expertise. He enjoyed his career in telecommunications, where he was a technician for Western Electric, AT&T, and retired from Lucent Technologies. Frank loved his family and spent many hours gardening and yard work.
Frank was athletic throughout his life. He was an avid racquet ball player and was a senior champion. He enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and traveling, most recently to the Azores Islands this past August. He loved his Seahawks. He could throw a great barbeque for his family or anyone who would come over. Frank was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Val Apodaca, Steve (Sandy) Apodaca, Michele (David) Wiles, Daniel (Jamie) Apodaca, and Monica (Victor) Gutierrez. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Paris Apodaca, Hannah, Courtney, Nicholas Wiles, Riker Thiel, Rebecca and Nicholas Gutierrez. He is also survived by his sisters, Martha (Jack) Picazo, Geneva Rodriguez, and MaryEllen Apodaca. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Anthony, David, Richard Sr., Louise, and Leopoldo.
The Visitation is planned for Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00-4:30 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by the Vigil Service at 5:00 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (201 N. Iler St., Moxee). The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday December 20, 2021, at 10:00, also at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by Graveside Service with full military honors at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
