Frank Kreis, 86, of Prosser was born on February 27, 1934 in Piliscsaba, Hungary to Andreas and Katarina (Weiss) Kreiss. When he was 12 years old after the end of World War II his family moved to Oehringen, Germany where he finished his schooling.
In September 1952 when he was just 18 years old, he joined the United States Army in Sonthofen, Germany. Two months later he was stationed in Fort Devens, Massachusetts. While stationed in Fort Devens, he met his future wife Esther Coffin at a U.S.O. dance. They were married on July 4, 1953 in Salem, New Hampshire while Frank was on a 3-day pass. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of 2 daughters, Nancy and Susanne.
In 1957 Frank became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America. During Frank’s 21 year U.S. Army career he served in many different places including Germany, Viet Nam and Korea. Frank retired from the military service in November 1973 as Master Sergeant (E-8) and he and his family moved to Washington State. In 1974 Frank joined the U.S. Postal Service and eventually retired as a Superintendent in 1994 with a 20 year career. Frank’s Postal Service career took him from Seattle, Washington to Ipswich, Massachusetts. After that he went to work for Safeway in Burlington, Colorado and finally left after ten years from the Grandview, Washington store.
Frank was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #10543. He also loved volunteering at church events and at the Jubilee Ministries Food Bank. Frank was also a Post Commander of the VFW Post #3207 in Prosser and a long-time member of the Lower Valley Honor Guard.
Over the years Frank and Esther have traveled through most of the United States and Canada and about 10 countries in Europe including France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary. Many, many times their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren accompanied them on these wondrous journeys.
Frank is survived by his loving daughters Nancy (Danny) Sanders of Prosser WA and Susanne Penny of Burlington, CO; grandchildren Kathryn Perkins of Kennewick, WA, James (Olivia) Sanders of Yakima, WA; Christopher Penny and Danielle Penny of Boulder, CO and Brandon Penny of New York City, NY. Also his three great-grandchildren, Lily Lands, Dylan Lands and Renae Perkins all of Kennewick, WA. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews of Germany and Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Coffin) Kreis; parents, Andreas and Katarina (Weiss) Kreiss; brother Andreas and sister-in-law Franziska (Neumayer) Kreiss; also son-in-law Norman Penny.
Burial was held in the Prosser Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Mass and Full Military Honors by the Lower Valley Honor Guard at a later date this summer when all the family can celebrate Frank’s wonderful life. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
