Frank Freshwater passed away on March 1, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital of Covid-19. He was born to Frank and Eloise Perham Freshwater on October 19, 1943 in Yakima, WA. He grew up in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1961.
After high school he enrolled in the Marines. He later began work at the family fruit business, Perham Fruit Company, holding several positions as he learned the industry. With a passion for the fruit business, he eventually became the owner and President.
Frank was active in Rotary and the community. He was an active Jeeper, being a member as well as President of the Ridgerunner Jeep Club. He was currently on the Board of Directors for the White Pass Ski Company. Firefighting was another passion and volunteered for the West Valley and the Nile Fire Department. He remained an active volunteer for 51 years and reluctantly retired in 2017. He was also involved with the U.S. Forest Service, working as a Medic on the large forest fires. He loved the outdoors and fought to save the land.
He was a man of faith and love for God interested in sharing his knowledge, to mentor others, and to create a spirit of calm when things seemed out of control. You could always count on him, his sense of humor, and his integrity. He would drop everything if you needed help.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; daughter, Tamara; son Travis, wife Kathy, and grandchildren Benjamin and Jacob; sister Elizabeth and husband Tony; stepchildren Gregory, Randall and Kevin Garner; and the Freshwater extended family.
Our lives are better because of Frank and he is deeply missed. Donations for the family can be made to Union Gospel Mission or Westside Baptist Church. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Westside Baptist Church on April 10th at 2:00 pm. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
