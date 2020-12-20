Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Win the war on the boards and win the game! Frank Eugene Mattson, our father who was an extraordinary man in many ways, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the age of 80 ending a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. During his lifetime, he assumed many titles.
Man of the Sea: Born in Port Angeles, Washington in 1940, he developed a sincere love for the ocean at a young age. Happiness was associated with being in a boat with a rod in his hands.
Kittitas Valley Resident: A country boy at heart, he helped lead the Thorp Tigers to an 8th place finish at the 1958 state basketball tournament in Spokane, worked for many employers in Ellensburg and was a proud Central Washington College (now CWU) graduate. Go, ‘Cats!
Career Educator: Considered a vocation instead of a job, Frank served students K-12 for 39 years in the Everett, Yakima, Highland and Naches Valley school districts. His primary goal was to prove to each young person in his care that he genuinely loved them through his words and actions.
Basketball Coach: The Cavaliers of Wilson Junior High, Scotties of Highland, Rangers of Naches Valley, Cadets of Eisenhower, Vikings of Selah, and members of more youth teams than can be counted all heard his preaching of the importance of rebounding. A man of the boards is agile, mobile and hostile! He was a proud member of the WIBCA Hall of Fame.
Small Business Owner: Mattson Marine was one of the only fiberglass repair shops in eastern Washington for many years. Primarily operating out of a shop on family property, its creed was: Give the customer more than they expect.
Finn: Frank’s Finnish heritage meant a lot to him and he was very intentional about passing along what it meant to have Sisu in your blood.
Craftsman: He was not only a skilled woodworker but a visionary who would see a masterpiece in raw material. He built a home for his family on a rock butte in Cowiche and created countless other works for many.
Christian: Frank involved the Lord in every aspect of his life. He loved going to Mass on Sundays, was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and prayed often. He always carried a rosary with him in his wallet.
Family Man: He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Patricia (Shea) Mattson and their three sons: Kelly (Paula), Kjell (Claudia) and Josh (Alison). He had supportive siblings: Kathy Sommo (Frank), Rita Mattson and Fred (Olga) Mattson. Papa’s love for his grandchildren was immeasurable: Molly, Shea, Chloe, Nicole, Kieryann, Kaden, Daniela, Veronica and Michael. He is preceded in death by his mother Vera Voshall, father Wilburt Mattson and brother Bruce (Ruth).
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM on December 22 at Brookside Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on December 23 at St. Andrew’s Parish in Ellensburg. Due to Covid restrictions, these gatherings will be limited to immediate family. The funeral will be streamed on Shea Mattson’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Youth Mission Trip Fund, 1107 West Fremont Ave., Selah, WA 98942, St. Andrews Parish Youth Fund, 401 S. Willow St., Ellensburg, WA, 98926 or St. Madeleine Sophie Parish Children’s Ministry, 4400 130th Pl. SE, Bellevue, WA 98006.
