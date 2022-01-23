Francisco “Frank” Antonio Delgado

Frank was a devoted husband, beloved father, doting grandfather and cherished son and brother. He will be remembered for his love of family and community, and sense of humor. Born in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 13, 1946, he entered into eternal life on January 16, 2022 on his mother’s birthday.
Frank graduated from Wapato High School in 1964, and then served in the Washington State National Guard. In 1969, he was initiated into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #112, and completed his apprenticeship in 1972. He was a proud 52-year member, working as a Journeyman Wireman on various projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, including the Alaskan Pipeline, Columbia Tower in Seattle, and Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
Frank believed in civic duty, participating on multiple levy and bond committees for the city of Toppenish. He received the Washington State Citizen Service Medal for his participation in developing and promoting “The Toppenish Plan,” which amended state law giving local municipalities jurisdiction over juvenile petty offenses.
Frank is survived by his wife Monica; son Paul and granddaughter Marisabela; daughter Gila; son Francisco Jr., daughter-in-law Sandra, and grandsons, Diego, Frankie, and Giovanni; sister Clementina Aguilar; brother Joe Carrasco, sister-in-law Paula; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws who loved him dearly.
Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Gila Carrasco and stepfather Pepe Carrasco; brothers Tony and Manuel Lopez; and brother-in-law Ernie Aguilar and nephew Michael.
A rosary will be held at St. Aloysius Church in Toppenish on January 25 at 6 pm, and funeral service on January 26 at 11 am. The family requests those attending please be vaccinated and wear a mask.
