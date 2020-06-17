Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved mother, Francisca Margarita Pacheco, 87, of Toppenish, Wa. was called home by Jesus on Thursday June 11, 2020.
She was born November 7, 1932 in Delmita, Texas to Antonio and Juana Hernandez. She was one of seven siblings.
Mom was blessed with 13 children whom she cherished. She would light up when she received a phone call or visit from anyone of them and their families. Family was always very important to her.
Her presence will be deeply missed by all of us.
Francisca was a lover of flowers and plants, especially red roses. Her yard was always colorful and bright with many varieties each year. Mom also enjoyed raising birds and many kinds of animals.
She enjoyed feeding everyone who came by for a visit. Ask anyone of her family and friends and they will tell you that she could whip together a delicious meal in no time and there was no turning her down! You couldn’t leave without eating. This was her way of letting you know she loved you.
Mom attended and fellowshipped at Iglesia Vida Abundante in Toppenish. She enjoyed visits from her Pastor Leonel Rodriguez, his wife Eva and other members of her church.
Francisca is survived by her children: Romulo Munoz (Esther), Juan Munoz (Donna), Maria Ana Rodriguez (Raul), Angelica Salazar (Alfonso), Jose Munoz Jr., Arnold Munoz Sr. (Francis), Alfredo Munoz (Lupe), Ricardo Munoz, Luis Munoz (Lori), Norma Linda Polina (Juan), and Raul Munoz, and one sibling, Antonio Hernandez.
She was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is now joined with her son Miguel Munoz Sr. and daughter Gloria Pacheco who preceded her in death.
We also know Mom is happy to be reunited to her loving husband Manuel Pacheco and many of her siblings.
We would like to especially thank Juan & Norma Linda and Raul for their loving care of Mom over the years. Thank you for sacrificially giving of yourselves to her.
There will be a viewing from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 607 2nd Ave., Zillah, WA 98953. We encourage wearing something red in honor of Mom’s favorite color. We ask that you wear a mask and we will practice social distancing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Our family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kyle Heisey for all the medical care he has given to our mother over many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In