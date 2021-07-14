Dr. Francis Oliver Webb passed away on July 2, 2021, at The Gardens at Town Square in Bellevue, Wash. He was 95 years old. Francis – Frank to his many friends – was born in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 26, 1926, to Phillip Ritchie (P.R.) Webb and Edna (Wachal) Webb. He pursued a degree in dentistry, graduating in 1955 from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and practiced dentistry in the Yakima Valley, first on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Toppenish and later in Naches and Yakima. Frank and his wife, Minnie (Wittenberg) Webb, and their children lived in the Yakima area until retirement when they moved to Bellevue. In 2014, the couple moved into The Gardens at Town Square, Bellevue, where they spent their final years. There Frank continued to practice his lifelong Catholic faith as a devout member of Sacred Heart Parish pursued his passion for golf.
Frank is preceded in death by his eldest son Michael, his wife Minnie and four of his siblings. He is survived by seven of his children: Kathleen (Larry) Lee of Spokane, Wash.; Margaret (Rob) Main of Bellingham, Wash.; William (Barb) Webb of Mukilteo, Wash.; Nancy (Tom) Street of Mill Creek, Wash.; Thomas (Becky) Webb of Spokane, Wash.; Jeffrey (Alison Scott) Webb of Spokane, Wash.; Mary (Julie Carlton) Webb of Chandler, Ariz. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
For information about funeral services, refer to the Beck’s Tribute Center at www.beckstributecenter.com, which allows visitors to post photos and personal tributes to Frank. Gifts to any of the following organizations would be a fitting tribute to Frank’s legacy: the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org, the Seattle Brain Cancer Walk, www.seattlebraincancerwalk.org, and the American Macular Degeneration Society, www.macular.org.
