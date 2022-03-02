Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Alan Tinsley (Francis Alan Fields Tinsley) was born July 3, 1928 in Yakima to William and Alma (Allen) Tinsley. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1947 where he excelled in track and field. He continued his education and track success at Yakima Valley Community College until he joined the Army.
During the Korean War, he was an Army Sergeant with Company “C” 813th Engineer Aviation Battalion, stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. In 1954, after being honorably, he came home to Yakima.
In 1954, he married Alvina Askeland, whom he met while stationed in California. He utilized the G.I. Bill and earned a teaching degree from Central Washington State College. He taught in the Naches School District from 1968-2007.
He is survived by his daughters Lorraine Tinsley Scrimgeour and husband Lee, granddaughter Rischel Granquist and husband Gary, and great-granddaughter Lulu Granquist; Diann Tinsley and husband Phil Beck, grandsons Brennan Beck and Gunnar Beck, Karolyn Wachsmith and husband Philip. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank Memorial Hospice and Carroll Tiller. With their guidance and compassion, Dad was able to stay home surrounded by family and pets.
Alan’s final resting place is at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
