Frances Ruth Jackson “Bootsie,” 59, of Portland, OR passed away of natural causes on March 1, 2020, in Portland, OR. Frances was born on December 5, 1960, in Longview, WA to Ernest Jackson and Mary Cassaway. Frances went to Chemawa but got her GED. She was a homemaker and loved watching Family feud and Jeopardy. She also loved spending time with her grand babies. Frances loved to run when she was younger along with playing basketball. She was free-spirited and did what made her happy.
Frances is survived by her son, Joey Smartlowit (Phyllis) of Wapato, WA, her daughter, Kyra Jackson of Portland, OR, her grandchildren Azaleah Jackson and Ahlee Jackson both of Portland, OR, Sierra Smartlowit, Stephanie Smartlowit, Isabella Smartlowit and Nicholas Smartlowit, and her siblings, Daniel Jackson, Cyndi Jackson, Alberta Jackson, Valarie Jackson, Charlie Jackson, and Randy Valde.
She is preceded in death by Shaniah Jackson, Sean Smartlowit, Mary Cassaway, Ernest Jackson and Kneeg Jackson.
A dressing was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Toppenish Longhouse with overnight services that followed. Burial will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at sunrise, at the 1910 Shaker Cemetery.
