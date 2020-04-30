Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Frances Michael Gallagher left his earthly home on April 22, 2020 and joined his wife Claudette in their Heavenly Home.
Michael was born on July 5, 1946 in Chester, PA. He worked most of his life as a cook and made beautiful looking meals. He also did landscaping work.
He was loved by so many people, he was caring and opened his home and friendship to everyone he met. He was full of laughter and love. To know him was to be loved by him.
Mike married Claudette Goddard on March 21, 1970; they could not have children of their own, but opened their home to many children and were surrogate parents to many.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William and Regina Gallagher, his wife, Claudette Gallagher, and brothers, Bill, Joe, Eugene, and Jim Gallagher.
He leaves behind many many friends, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Pierson, Mary Goddard, and Paulette Smith, nieces, Karen and Katie Gallagher, Valerie Aucutt, Joanna Sullivan, Christina Gardner, Rachel Sullivan, Eva Marie Vargas and many more great nieces, nephews, Ralph and Joe Gallagher, Robert and Billy Smith, and many more great nephews, as well as god-sons, Shane Gallagher and Jonathan Rosales.
Walk-by Viewing will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In