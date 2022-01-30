Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Frances Margaret (Fast) Becker, 98, was met with the welcoming arms of Marvin, in heaven, on January 23, 2022.
Frances was born on April 20, 1923, to Abraham Fast and Agatha Neufeld in Frazer, MT. She was born the seventh of fifteen children. Frances was educated in Minnesota, earning her teaching degree from Mankato State College in 1957. She later moved to Washington State and began teaching in the Seattle school district. It was here that a colleague introduced her to her future husband, Marvin Becker.
Frances and Marvin were married on June 28, 1965. They adopted two children, Aaron in 1969 and Gretchen in 1970, choosing to follow their faith and give back by raising Aaron and Gretchen as their own. Fran and Marv’s choice to adopt would ultimately lead to the creation of eight more lives – their 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Our families are eternally thankful for their selfless sacrifice and for the strong foundation that was set by their loving example.
Frances retired from teaching to care for her children and when they were of school age, she went back to college to get her nursing degree and made the decision to work the graveyard shift so that she could be home during the day for her children. She worked as an LPN at Memorial Hospital welcoming many newborns into the world in the maternity unit until 1988 when she retired. Retirement brought on new adventures in travel and she was able to enjoy many trips with Marvin. One of her favorites was a cruise in Alaska and another being a two-week excursion in Europe.
Frances was devoted to her family. She was always in contact with her many siblings and took an interest their lives and the lives of their families. Always giving when a need was made known to her. Just recently a student of hers made contact with a relative inquiring if he was a relation to a “Miss Fast” that taught in Mankato in the 1950s. A dialog revealed that Frances was indeed the teacher he was inquiring about. He wanted to let her know that she had “made a difference in this 5th grader’s life.” And that he still remembered her and often wondered what had happened to her.
Frances was an active member in her church and enjoyed singing praises to God in the church choir. She enjoyed cross country skiing, bible studies and spending time in the garden.
Marvin and Frances welcomed in seven grandchildren and made wonderful memories with sleepovers, taking them to the park to feed the ducks, going to see the “dinosaurs” in Granger, and taking them to their weekly visits to the library for story hour. They enjoyed watching them play in all their various sporting events and took a great interest in their lives.
Frances is survived by 5 siblings: Sam Fast, Lila Neufeld, Harry Fast, Arlie Fast, and Alice Bruesehoff; son, Aaron (Carrie) Becker, daughter Gretchen (Timothy) Hall, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission. Service to be held at Keith and Keith on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12 pm.
