Frances E Bowden-Davis, 79, was born in Chehalis, WA on October 1, 1942 to Herbert and Edris Miller. As a minister’s daughter, Fran “grew up” through out the United States; she died on March 23, 2022 in her adopted home town of Yakima, WA.
Frances was a doting mother and grandmother, volunteering countless hours to her family’s Boy Scouts, Camp Fire, church, etc. groups. After raising her 3 children, Fran returned to school to pursue her dream of being a children’s librarian. She served the community of Medford, OR in this role until her retirement. Most of all, Fran loved her time with family and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Edris Miller, her son AJ Bowden, and grandson Travis Bowden. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Davis, brother Ric Miller (Mary), daughters Tammy Johnson (Michael) and Charlene Rennaker (Patrick), 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Fran’s caregivers, the staff at Crescent Care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society in Fran’s memory.
