November 2, 1927 - November 20, 2021
Frances Ann Krein went peacefuly to God on the afternoon of November 20th, 2021, at the age of 94 in her home. Frances was born to Ethel and Leslie Lewis on November 2nd, 1927 in Portland, Oregon, and was raised in Richland until they moved to Prosser, where she attended high school. She was married to Robert Krein for 35 years before he passed away in 1985. She was always an avid quilter and known for her spunky personality. Even during her battle with dementia, she continued to make her famous facial expressions and witty retorts we all knew so well. She was the matriarch of the family, and is already greatly missed. She is survived by her children Angi Karn, Deb Rath (Randy), Cynthia Poirier, Leanne Krein, and Ron Krein (Lisa), eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and her dearest friend Grace Rath. She has joined her beloved husband Bob, her mother Ethel Johnson, her father Leslie Lewis and her stepdad Leonard “Boss” Johnson, siblings (Earl, Bev, Roszetta), two sons-in-law (Mark Karn and Billy Poirier), and two infants (Robert and Luanne) who preceded her. A private graveside service was held at West Hills Memorial Park on December 1st. We humbly ask any memorial offerings be given as a tribute donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
