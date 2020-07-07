Valley Hills Funeral Home
Floring ‘Flora’ Imperial Pascua, 92, a longtime resident of Wapato and among the last original pioneers of her beloved Wapato Filipino Community, joined our Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 while in hospice care at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington. Her grandson Ron was at her side as she passed. Floring was born in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on January 7, 1928, to the late Castor and Teodorica Imperial. She wed Teodorico Antolin Pascua on January 29, 1948, in the Philippines and they were married for 40 years prior to his death.
As a member of the armed forces during World War II (U.S. Army, stationed at Camp Beale, CA and served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater) Teodorico (Ted) became an American citizen. He returned to the Philippines to marry Floring.
Soon after, Ted returned back to the US to seek employment and a home for his new bride and family to be. Their daughter Sally was born in the Philippines on October of 1948. The War Brides Act, enacted in 1945, enabled Floring and infant daughter to come to America. The young family reunited in San Francisco the day after Thanksgiving in 1949.
That winter, they settled in Parker, Washington where farming became their way of life. Through these early years in a new country, Floring found that making a living was difficult. However, she embraced the long hours and tedious labor endured while working in the fields and packing sheds along side her husband. Early on, she learned to beautify her surroundings with color.
Flora took a keen interest in growing vivid flower beds from seed. She became knowledgeable in recognizing flowering plants and plants of all varieties. She thrived in growing them indoor and outdoors leading to her ‘forever’ hobby in life.
In May of 1953 the family welcomed their son, William. A bigger home in Wapato was the next move for the growing family. Being self motivated, Floring studied to pass the exams that would earn her the naturalized American citizenship she desired and a driver’s license so she could drive to work. She had a formidable work ethic matched only by her husband to provide a comfortable life for their growing family.
Floring experienced different occupations during her lifetime. She was employed for about 10 years as a seamstress at Bayleys in Yakima, then assembled furniture at a furniture plant in Wapato until she was injured on the job site. As fruit packing plants began to emerge in the valley, Floring worked several years in that industry to her retirement. Money was hard to come by but the couple practiced being fiscally responsible and careful with saving and spending. They were never wealthy but they always made it work in taking care of their family. Floring began investing in savings bonds while employed at Bayleys. She would eventually use the funds as down payments towards Sally and William’s first cars when they graduated from college. After Ted’s death, Floring became even more self reliant and saving would remain one of her strong attributes.
Floring was a member of the Wapato Filipino Community since its inception in the early 50’s. She loyally volunteered her services to the Community Hall and especially enjoyed the camaraderie with those whom she considered ‘family’ and welcomed their kinship and companionship throughout the years. She will no doubt be missed when ‘lumpias’ have to be made . In her later years she was proud to be a member of the Community’s senior ladies’ dance troupe, ‘The Dancing Lolas,’ and represented the Community as Grand Marshall at the Labor Day Parade. She was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. Floring’s travels took her to Vancouver, BC, revisited her Philippines twice, vacationed in Hawaii, and enjoyed the Community day trip bus excursions with her friends. She had a flair for cooking delicious, ‘generously’ sized dishes for her family because she knew no other way to cook. Without patterns to guide her, she skillfully crocheted colorful ‘heirloom’ afghans for her grandsons and great-grandchildren. Floring’s devotion to her late husband was evident when she made several donations towards the construction of the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, commemorating the veterans of WWII. Completed in 2004, Teodorico A Pascua’s name, picture and service is now preserved at the Memorial because of her efforts. Though Floring never visited the Memorial herself, her daughter and son-in-law can attest to it being the most remarkable, loving tribute a wife could do to honor her husband whose service and forethought brought them here to live and experience the American dream.
Floring will be very much missed and fondly remembered by her family: daughter, Sally Bullard (Mark); son, William T Pascua (Nancy); grandsons, Geoff (Jessica), and Ron (Mary) and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jilly, and Grant.
The family deeply regrets that due to Covid, restrictions must be enforced.
Private family graveside service will be held at Reservation Community Memorial Park on July 8, 2020, 10:30 am, where Floring will be laid to rest beside her husband.
