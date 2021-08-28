Our beloved father Florentino Perez Guerrero Sr., age 73, went to be with the Lord Wednesday August 25th, 2021. Born on October 16th, 1947, in San Francisco del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico to Inez and Petra Guerrero. Our father’s love for God and his family came before anything else. He is loved and missed by his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife Maria A. Guerrero, his children Arturo Guerrero (Bernadine), Adriana Diaz (Rogelio), Mari Guerrero (Noe), Blanca Ingle (Gabriel), Mayra Hernandez-Guerrero (Linda), and Aldo Guerrero (Andrea), his grandchildren Arturo Guerrero Jr. (Alondra), Noe Guerrero (Eden), Alicia Guerrero, DeVearl Winishut (Mary), Nathaniel Winishut (Cynthia), Arismandro Diaz, Julian Diaz, Paloma Diaz, Uriel Arroyo, and Osbaldo Arroyo, and his great-grandchild Athena Guerrero. He is preceded in death by his son, Florentino Guerrero Jr.
We would like to thank everyone for your kind words and prayers.
A funeral service will be held Monday August 30th at 10 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, followed by a graveside committal at 12 PM at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in