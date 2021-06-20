Florence Marion Brown

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Florence M. (Neiffer) Brown of Boise, Idaho (formerly of Yakima, WA) passed away on June 15, 2021.
Florence was born to Henry and Magdalena (Mueller) Neiffer on July 10, 1923 in Leola, South Dakota. She received her early education in Lemon, South Dakota and moved with her family to Meridian, Idaho in 1936.
Florence graduated from Thorp High School in Thorp, Washington. She was first employed with Roche Fruit Company for a number of years; then went on to attend Yakima Business College. After graduation she went to work for the National Bank of Commerce, for the next ten years.
While living in Yakima, Florence met William D. Brown. They were married in the First Methodist Church in Walla Walla, Washington in November 1956.
Florence was a member of the Young Women’s Christian Organization, Order of the Eastern Star and the Episcopal Church.
She resided in Yakima for 67 years and in 2012 moved to Boise to be closer to family. She resided at MorningStar of Boise for 9 years where she made many friends.
Florence enjoyed gardening, traveling, canning, hunting and fishing.
She is survived by nieces Beverly (Mike) Healy of Eagle, Idaho and Linda (Gerry) Boren of Star, Idaho; three step-grandchildren, Debra Soliz of Yakima; Randy (Gail) Brown of Zillah; Tammy (Steve) Bangs of Toppenish and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William D. Brown; stepson, Bill D. (Mary) Brown, her parents, five brothers and five sisters.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the MorningStar Executive Director, Lesley Jacobson and the staff and caregivers who gave her such loving care to the end.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 4 to 8 pm at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 pm at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park Cemetery in Yakima with a reception following in the Rainer Memorial Center. The services are under the direction of Keith and Keith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In