Florence Manske

Florence Henrietta Manske, longtime Yakima Valley resident of Parker Heights, Selah, and Yakima passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital. Despite the struggles of her final years, Florence voiced appreciation to friends and family who visited her and gave her new events to share with others.
Florence was born to Henry and Anna Olson in Boise, Idaho on April 30, 1922. Florence married Carl Manske in 1942 and gave birth to their first son, Richard, while he was on active duty in the Army Air Force. Kathleen was born when college was begun in Wisconsin. Karen joined the family in Oregon, Steven in Parker Heights, and John in Selah.
Florence was a remarkable woman. Her passion for math and bookkeeping served churches and organizations that she was a member of, and tax preparation services. Widowed at the age of 54, she now was ready to work as a bookkeeper and then co-founded Don Jordan Insulation. She was a member of Selah Methodist Church and choir, and later Wesley Methodist Church, member of Bel Canto of Yakima, PEO, joined the Jubilate Choral group from California and toured to Russia and Japan. She also traveled to Germany, Scotland, England, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and the Holy Lands.
Florence blossomed in her spiritual education and personal growth. Following several years of study she became an itinerant Methodist Pastor serving in small communities including Othello, Mabton, Royal City and Harrah.
She was a voracious reader and the Yakima Library Bookmobile to Sawyer was a highlight for rural living! She loved sharing her many books and choosing new ones for her grandchildren. We can never forget all of the fruit she canned from the bounty of the Yakima valley. She was a wonderful seamstress and shared those skills as a 4-H leader. She was a magnificent knitter, earning many awards at the Yakima County Fair and gifted her family sweaters and afghans. Many of the over 60 Christmas stockings were of her personal design. Bridge became a new passion about the time her children were leaving the nest and was so enjoyed with great friends. Florence joined family and special friends for memorable times at Whidbey Island for many years.
Florence is survived by her loving children Richard (Trisha), Steven (Linda), and John Manske and Kathleen (Ron) Gillespie. Also, by her wonderful grandchildren Eric Manske (Dawn), Kristin Wingerson (Todd), Megan Yount, Paul Yount, Lisa Pappas (Chris), Allison Schenk (Chris), Heather Manske (Ross Tucker), and Melissa (Erik) Fremstad. So fortunate to have also known their great-grandmother for so long, Karl and Kayly Yount, Elizabeth and Sarah Pappas, Paige and Jared Wingerson. Florence also happily welcomed 2 great-great-grandsons, Drew Tucker and Nils Fremstad. She is also survived by 3 nieces, Lisa Olson, Kirsten Olson, and Kia Brabson, and 3 nephews, Mark, Brian and Scott Manske.
She was preceded in death by her father (1926), mother, 5 brothers – Loftin, Virgil, Hadley, Harold, and Carl Elliott Olson.
Also, husband Carl Manske, daughter Karen Barnett, and granddaughter Andrea Manske. They are now reunited for eternity, Alleluia! In memory of Florence, please support your local bookstore and Yakima Valley Regional Library.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date with family and friends. To leave a memory for the family please visit brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In