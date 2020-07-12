Florence Dorothy McGuire

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Florence D. McGuire died at the age of 81 on July 2, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.
Born February 12, 1939 in Silva, North Dakota to Balser and Cecelia Garman, she was one of five children. She moved to Yakima as a child and attended Davis High School.
She met the love of her life, Merlin, and they settled in the Yakima Valley. Florence and Merlin would be celebrating their 61st anniversary this year. They raised three kids, always staying busy with the animals they raised, the family business and many trips to the lake. She was the biggest supporter and best cheerleader for all of her kids and grandkids, never missing a game, recital or even life’s littlest moments. She taught her family determination and hard work, making sure everyone was trying their best, but also having fun while doing it.
She was a wonderful stay-at-home mother.
You would often find her planting flowers, cooking, sewing, quilting, but first and foremost, always taking care of her family. She always stayed active and made several lifelong friends while doing so. Life was busy and social gatherings took place every morning at Old Town Station. After retirement, they would enjoy traveling many places in the motor home with close friends and visiting family.
She is survived by her husband Merlin, son Brad, and daughter Brenda (Doug) all of Yakima; grandchildren Kristin, Cara, Bret, Morgan, Alexis and Ashley; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Florence is preceded in death by her son Bruce and parents Balser and Cecelia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
