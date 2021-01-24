Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Flora (Jean) Bales passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, at the age of 96.
Jean was born on December 8, 1924 in Ellensburg, WA to Albert and Lillian Kelly. At a young age, she moved to Yakima, WA and graduated from Yakima High School in 1942. Following graduation, she attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, graduating in 1946, where her photo hung on the wall for 74 years. She continued her nursing career for 34 years with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Osteopathic Hospital, and the American Red Cross. Jean married Clayton Bales, whom she met on a blind date, later marrying in Seattle on November 19, 1949. They were married for 35 years until his passing.
Jean was adamant on family tradition. Holidays and the extravagant Christmas regalia were greatly anticipated by her many grandchildren and family, whom she loved immensely. All were welcome. Family meant everything and she never forgot a birthday. It’s an understatement to say she was generous to a fault.
One of her favorite locations to spend her summers were at the cabins on Guemes Island. After acquiring their boat “Costalotta” with Clayton, they would cruise through the San Juan’s as fearless sagebrush sailors, spending nights in some small coves, swinging on an anchor chain, or island port of call. She would terrify our family with tales of their adventures and would never hesitate to extend an invite to anyone who wanted to join them.
Jean was a swimmer, an avid reader, and a colorful storyteller. She cherished the 25 years of annual trips to Maui with her sister Mickey and between the two, we are sure there was never a dull moment. She spoke of these trips often through the years and was anxious to return to spend time with her sister and the Western clan. The melody Over The Rainbow was heartfelt and listened to every night.
There is not enough time or words to explain what an incredible person she was and what an amazing life she led. Jean was the matriarch of the great Eastern clan! She was a mother, a sister, a grandmother, a nurse, a friend, a neighbor, and will be missed.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, daughter-in-law Alice Bales, and son-in-law Tim McKelheer. She is survived by her four children, Collin (Donna), Kelly, Brian (Beth) and Jeanie McKelheer, her sister Mickey Nielsen, her seven grandchildren, Ryan (Megan), Brad (Jennifer), Sarah (Pat), Hannah (Chris), Jamie (Andrew), Caleb (Bridget), and Zac, and 10 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Jean’s Angels, Yuri, Abby, Tanya, Trish, Pat, Crystal, Sandi, and Joan.
Services and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Naches Lions Club and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In