Filiberto Gonzalez Alvarado, of Wapato, WA was called home to the loving arms of God on July 5, 2020. Filiberto passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1941 in Congregacion Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Antonio Villareal Alvarado and Olivia Gonzalez Alvarado. While growing up in Mexico he had a passion for baseball, where he was a second baseman on the Hildalo Cardenales. He came to the United States at 10 years old with his mom and dad to look for a better life to Raymondville, Texas. His first job was in Five Points, California where he picked cotton. Although only finishing elementary school and not literate in either English or Spanish he was a very accomplished man. He made his way to Wapato, Washington, where he would spend most of his life as a foreman at the Houle Hop Ranch, John Douglas Orchards, Keller’s Apple Ranch and St. Hilaire grape, apple, and plum farm. Filiberto met his future wife, Juanita Tabares, at a dance when they were 16 and 17 respectively at McKinley Grange. They were married on September 30, 1961 in Toppenish at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with a dance at the Toppenish Armory. Together, they had eight children, Adam and Roni Alvarado of Yakima, David and Alicia of Wapato, Teresa and Daniel Valdez of Wapato, Lorenzo and Zuky Alvarado of Wapato, Silvia and Ricardo Sosa of Mission, Texas, Rueben and Angie Alvarado of Wapato, Lisa and Lloyd Benscoter of Wapato, and Jaime Alvarado of Wapato.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristen Diaz (Moi), Danny Valdez (Shayla), Christopher Sosa (Dulce), Erica Villanueva (Emi), Andrea Trujillo, Stefanie Truex (Erick), Desirae Alvarado, Ashley Gomez (Omar), Amanda Delgadillo (Nick), Anthony Alvarado (Taylor), Chase Benscoter, Leah Alvarado, Tanner Benscoter (Isabel), Allison Alvarado (Leander), Taylor Benscoter (Nick), Lorenzo Jr. Alvarado, Nyah Alvarado, Fabian Alvarado, Isabela Alvarado, Sofia Alvarado and Brook Alvarado; as well as great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Micah and Adrian Sosa, Ariannah Diaz, Jeryn LittleEagle and Milah BlackWolf, Emigdio and Eliana Villanueva, Jorge Rivera, Mia Delgadillo, and Zaylee Benscoter. Filiberto is preceded in death by his mom and dad Olivia and Antonio Alvarado, brothers Rogelio, Antonio, and Eudelio (Lelo) Alvarado, sisters Lildia Gonzalez and Adelfa Gonzalez, granddaughter Savanah Alvarado, and his two dogs, Chiquita and Pinto.
A special thanks to Virginia Mason Memorial staff.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:00-5:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 5:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 10:00 am followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
