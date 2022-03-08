Valley Hills Funeral Home
Fidelia “TOM-SIS-NYE” Meninick Andy, born March 27, 1946 has passed away March 5, 2022. Tom-Sis-Nye was a member of the Yakama Nation and served her community as a Council Woman back in the year 2005. She was very dedicated to her cultural teachings and sharing the within her family and many communities she would travel too. She was a respected member of many homes such as the Káatnam (Longhouse), many Short-Houses, she attended many medicine dances and stick games with family and friends near and far and also attended Shaker Church when she could. She took part in many Ceremonies and was a well respected elder and teacher. Tom-Sis-Nye was a very inspiring indigenous woman and represented who and where she came from proudly. Her favorite things in life were barrel racing in her younger days, attending many Pow-wows, playing pool and being the #1 Tourney Queen. She had the most love for all her family and she will be dearly missed by many.
Tom-Sis-Nye is survived by sister: Joanne Meninick, Valerie Craig, brother: Jerry Meninick, nephew: Joseph Miller Sr., daughters: Leanne Aguilar, Demetria Aguilar, Darcey Stahie, sons: Kevin Meninick, Tony Aguilar, Clyde Alcala, Thomas Andy, Calvin Meninick, Jordan Meninick, Demetrius Aguilar, Wilber Aguilar, Jonathon Barney, Clayton Polk.
Tom-Sis-Nye had nine children, and is proudly survived by 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She also had the privilege to have many adopted children. She gave the same love to all her dear loved ones.
Tom-Sis-Nye is preceded in death by mother, Alice Wynoki, father, Wilbur Meninick, husbands: William Bear Medicine, Daniel Aguilar, Ernest Brook Andy, sisters: Isabelle Meninick, Vivian John, Ellen June Jim, Grace Meninick, Celestine Meninick, brothers: Calvin Meninick, Nathan Jim Sr., sons: Clay Anderson, Jamie Wabby Reynnolds, Jaime Gamboa, Allen Tom Isadore Jr., Adam Albert, Marvin Stahi Jr., daughters: Lydia Shilow, Clayton Anderson, Cheyenne Isadore, Arthur Miller, Corby Miller, Charlie Miller, Kandace Sehm.
Tom-Sis-Nye funeral arrangements will take place March 8, 2022. Dressing Service will be at Wapato Longhouse at 10:00 am. Other Denominations starting at 6:00 pm. (Closed Doors) and Overnight Services expected to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial March 9, 2022 at McCoy Cemetery, Toppenish, WA at Sunrise.
