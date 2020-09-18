Valley Hills Funeral Home
Fidel O. Gonzalez, 86, of Wapato, departed for his journey back to his heavenly home on September 16, 2020.
Fidel was born on March 4, 1934, to Julio and Adela Olivarez Gonzalez in Garza-Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. There, Fidel became a young man, played the position of pitcher on the local patched together baseball team, and met the love of his life, Eva Pruneda Alvarado. After marrying on January 19, 1957, Fidel and Eva embarked on their journey of shared dreams to build the foundation of their family’s legacy. Along the way they came to their first and memorable stop in Dinuba, California, where they shared the wonderful and experience of expanding their family and welcoming the 6 bearers of their family name: Irasema, Idolina, Irma, Joel, Julio and Magdalena. In 1975, with his wife and young family, Fidel traveled and set down roots in Wapato, where he continued his agricultural family business. It was there, Fidel saw the fruit of his labor, from farm worker to farm owner, Fidel basked in his success with his family and his brothers.
In 1990, Fidel joined his wife. Eva, in her long desired dream of opening a restaurant, Taqueria Nuevo Leon, to celebrate and share their pride in their culture. Serving authentic Mexican food and home made tortillas, Fidel and Eva acclaimed small town glory and successfully ran their restaurant until 1994.
He is survived by his children: Irasema (Justo) Cantu, Idolina Gonzalez, Irma (Joe) Rodriguez, Joel (Adriana) Gonzalez, Julio (Lisa) Gonzalez, and Magdalena (Oscar) Maes, his grandchildren (18), his great-grandchildren (20), and his last living sibling Segundo Gonzalez, all of whom reside in Wapato.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva P. Gonzalez, his grandson Julio Gonzalez Jr., his parents Julio and Adela Olivarez Gonzalez, and his siblings: Vicente, Marcos, Aurora, Luz, Eugencio, Francisca (Chica), and Gilbert.
The Gonzalez family would like to wholeheartedly give thanks to Dr. Whittlesey and his staff for their years of dedicated medical care of our beloved father and grandfather.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:00 am, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Wapato with burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
