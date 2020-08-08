Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
In Yakima, Washington on the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2020, Fidel Gonzales Jr. passed away peacefully at his home and was reunited with his loved ones.
On October 25, 1952 the birth announcement of one of the greatest men we’d ever known was announced. Fidel Jr. was born in Lockney Texas to Fidel Gonzales Sr. and Josephine Elias. Fidel grew up throughout the valley of Texas where he worked hard as a farm laborer alongside his parents and siblings. He then migrated to Washington state with his family where he resided until his death.
In the year of 1969 in Yakima, Washington Fidel met Alma Muggy. After dating for some time, Fidel worked up the courage and proposed to Alma. They were married in the summer of 1976, moved to Spokane Washington and began their family.
In 1976, they were blessed with their first child, Angelique Gonzales. Then in 1991 they received their second blessing. The blessing of the first grandchild, Antonio Gonzales. Fidel and Alma had the pleasure of raising him as their very own, and Antonio was the light of their life whom they both love unconditionally. Their family grew throughout the years, welcoming their grandchildren: Tiffany Napyer, Dante Alexander, Akiva Troutt, A’Ziyah Leon, and A’niyah Leon; and great-grandchildren: Izayah Gonzales, Chloma Gonzales, Antonio Jr. Gonzales and Azionique Napyer.
On August 30, 2009, after 30-plus years of marriage, Fidel lost the love of his life and laid Alma to rest.
In the year of 2009, without searching, Fidel was introduced to Barbara Barragan, who was also a widower. They spent countless hours talking and getting to know each other. Barbara became Fidel‘s companion and remained so up until his death. She brought love, life, and excitement back into Fidel’s life. She did the best that she could to take care of Fidel despite her own disabilities and difficulties. They enjoyed each other and made the most out of his remaining years.
Fidel is survived by his children: Angelique Gonzales. Antonio & wife Maria Gonzales; grandchildren: Tiffany Napyer, Dante Alexander, Akiva Troutt, A’Ziyah Leon, and A’Niyah Leon, all of Spokane, Washington; great-grandchildren, all of Spokane; companion Barbara Barragan, of Yakima, Washington; siblings: Joseph Angel Montoya, of North Carolina, Mary Rocha, Connie Fernandez, Margaret Marquez, Frank Gonzales, Susie Mendoza, and Paul Gonzalez, all of Yakima, Washington; Mary Gomez of Toppenish, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public Viewing will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm and family-only Viewing will be from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 pm, all held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA). Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
