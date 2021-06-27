August 18, 1930 - June 11, 2021
Ferne Loree Triboulet, 90 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on June 11, 2021 after an extended illness.
Ferne was born in Yakima, WA on August 18, 1930. She was the daughter of Virgil and Elsie Smith and the oldest sister to Viva, Norvin, Delbert, Leland and Shariel. Following her graduation from Yakima High School in 1948, Ferne worked part-time at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a practical nurse. She later worked for Dr. A. W. Stevenson. During that time, she met the love of her life, Justin. They were married in 1950 and had two devoted sons, Kerry and Craig.
In the early years of their 69 year marriage, Ferne enjoyed being a homemaker and her time as a hair stylist model. Later she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping with her two daughters-in-law, antique collecting, crafting and home decorating projects.
Ferne is survived by her sons, Kerry (Barbara) of Lake Stevens, WA and Craig (Carolyn) of Auburn, WA, grandchildren Bryan (Melissa), Camille, Tiffany (John), David (Natalie), Sarah (Brian), Taylor (Danny) and Katie (Daniel), 14 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Viva, Del and Norvin.
She was preceded in passing by both parents, brother Leland and sister Shariel.
A gathering to celebrate Ferne and Justin will be announced at a later date.
