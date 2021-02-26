Fernando Ornelas Jr. (Nano)

Atriya Audrey Ornelas (Nana)
Fernando, 49, & Atriya, 4, passed away together at home on February 12th, 2021. Fernando was born on September 15th, 1971 to Fernando Ornelas & Elisa Ornelas in Toppenish, WA. Atriya was born on January 31st, 2017 to Fernando Ornelas Jr. & Maria Gigi Inez in Yakima, WA.
Fernando attended school in Toppenish, WA and was raised most of his life in Toppenish. After leaving Toppenish he made his life in Yakima, WA where he worked as a forklift driver and in hotel maintenance at Pioneer Motel. He loved to spend most of his time fishing and camping. Any time he had free you could find him doing both those things. His car was always ready to leave at the spur of a moment on a camping trip. He loved to help others. You could call him when you needed anything done and he would drop what he was doing to come and help you. These last few years he learned to live on a farm. He loved the animals and the joy they brought to him. He never thought he would be a farmer but he had become so good at it.
Atriya was the light of his life. When he had her he lived for her and only her. The two were inseparable. They were so much alike that they couldn’t do anything apart or they would be mad at each other because they had fun without one another. Atriya gave Nano another chance at being a dad and he took full advantage of that. Atriya was a very smart, outspoken polite but very determined little girl she was ready to start school but was just still too young. Her passions were baking with mommy and fishing with daddy. Her sisters Jenna & Bella were very happy when she was born because they had waited a long time for a baby sister. Atriya was soon going to have a chance at being a big sister to her new sister on the way. That had her happy as she would say “I am not the baby anymore.” She wanted to be the big sister.
Fernando was preceded in death by his father Fernando Ornelas (Chorre), his grandfather Bernardo Flores and his nephew Maximus Ornelas (Max). Survived by his mother Elisa Ornelas, brothers, Micheal Ornelas (Gabriela), Rafael Ornleas (Tiffany), Luis Ochoa Jr. (Goldie), and Cliserio Colin Jr. (Noemi), sister Guadalupe Partida (Ramon); numerous nephews and nieces and grown children. He also had 2 granddaughters and one on the way.
Atriya is preceded in death by her grandmother Gloria Cantu. Survived by her mother Maria Gigi Inez, her sisters Jenna & Bella and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Our families would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this difficult time and provided any sort of assistance to us all. We are truly thankful. More than words can express at this time.
At this time a private memorial is being planned for immediate family only. If you would like please go to Brookside funeral home & Crematory webpage and leave a memory for the families. Memories are something that families cherish during these difficult times.
