Felix V Cordova Sr., 79, of Harrah, passed away at his home on October 14, 2021, with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Lydia and their children, Felix Jr., Frank, Abraham, and Elias. He is preceded in death by his son, Paul.
Visitation is planned for Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Harrah Assembly of God from 4:00-7:00PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00AM, followed by burial at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Harrah Assembly of God or Astria Hospice and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. The full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
