Felix Alfaro

Felix Soto Alfaro passed away on April 9, 2022. Jose Felix Soto Alfaro was born on November 19, 1947 to Anna Maria Soto de Alfaro and Salvador Rubio Alfaro in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico. In his youth, he served as an alter boy at El Senor de Araro. In his teenage years he attended Seminary to study for the priesthood. But God had other plans for him, and Felix chose not to pursue the priesthood. In 1967 he came to the United States for work which led him to pick oranges in California and apples in Washington. In 1969 he met Katherine Mary Voelker while she was working in her parents' apple orchard in Wapato. They married on November 27, 1971 and had four children they raised in Yakima. He was an apple farmer for over 40 years until he retired in 2015. In his spare time he enjoyed reading up on history, archeology, folk tales, biographies, and literature. His love of classical music inspired him to learn the accordion. And he enjoyed working on machines and cars as a hobby. Felix is survived by his wife: Katherine Alfaro; children: Mark Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, Joel Alfaro, and Kate Alfaro; his grandchildren: Arianna Alfaro, Marian Alfaro, and Grace Alfaro, and his siblings: Carlos Alfaro, Celina Alfaro, Irma Estrada, Elvia Alfaro, Anna Arroyo, Maria Auxillo Alfaro, and Maria Elena Alfaro. A Rosary and Funeral Mass are planned for 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Yakima.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in