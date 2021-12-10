Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Feliciano Lamas Luna, 61, was born on August 5th, 1960 in Florencia Zacatecas, Mexico, to parents Pablo Lamas and Maria de Refugio Luna. He left us unexpectedly and suddenly on December 4th, 2021.
Our father was a hard-working man. He was the best husband to our mother Genoveba Flores. They were married for 43 years. Together they raised three boys and four girls. His children are Jenny, Erika, Arturo, Alonso, Tomasita, Mayra, and Feliciano Jr. His grandkids are Mireya, Cesar, Zaira, Camila, Miguel Angel, Ayleen, Aisha, Andre, Adalee, Abigail, Ivan, Xochitl, Harlee, Sara, Alonso Jr., Jazlyn, Janelly, Aaron, Aliyah, Arturo, Ismael, Feliciano lll, and Santiago. His great grandkids are Catalina, Cesar, Jayden, and Gabriel Jr. He is preceded in death by his father Pablo Lamas Sr.
He frequently visited his mom and provided help and love all around. He built a great home foundation; he was a man who dedicated his time to love and honor his family. He not only helped his family, but also contributed time into helping so many more people in his life.
His favorite pastime was looking up recipes and he would have our mother help make the most delicious food and desserts. Dad also enjoyed playing cards with his family. After a few wins, he would suggest to start playing with money and would say it with a smirk on his face. He would play and goof around with his grandkids while they peeled tomatillos. He was the type of father that was only a phone call away. He would stop what he was doing to go assist us. He joked around with his siblings about going on trips “Como ven ya tengo ganas de ir a Hawaii otra ves”, his sister replied “Cuando fuiste?” he said “el otro ano tenia ganas y ora otra ves tengo ganas de ir” his sister then told his brother Juan “porque no llevas al flaco a Hawaii y juan dijo si verdad pero el contesto yo no quiero ir, pero siempre dices que tienes ganas. Tengo ganas pero no quiero ir.” They started to laugh about the way he joked.
He will always be remembered by his loving contagious smile. We were all so blessed to have had him in our lives.
Viewing will be on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908) and Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
