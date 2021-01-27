Valley Hills Funeral Home
Fe Eleccion Arreola, 57, of Seattle, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Swedish Hospital. Fe was born on August 1, 1963 in Dunglayan, Santa Maria Ilocus Sur, Philippines. At the age of 7, Fe immigrated to the US with her mother and two sisters, where she would reunite with her father and three other siblings. She first settled in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle before moving to Wapato, where she spent the rest of her childhood. In Wapato, Fe spent her childhood playing, working, and creating memories with family on the beloved Arreola Farm.
After graduating from Wapato High School, she moved back to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she would go on to obtain her Master of Arts in Social Work. With a big heart, Fe worked for the City of Seattle for 30 years as a Program Specialist, where she took on the responsibility of writing and developing grants for various non-profit initiatives while also playing an integral role in planning and implementing community services and meal programs for the homeless. In her final years before retirement, Fe joined the Asian Counseling Referral Service as a Program Coordinator serving as the go-to staff person for members of the Senior Center. In her free time, Fe enjoyed dancing, tennis, and running marathons.
She is lovingly survived by her devoted partner, Edwin Ganuelas; sisters, Epifania (Vicente) Peña, Victoria Arreola, and Sion (Norman) Domingo; brothers, Eligio (Arcely) Arreola, and Al (Mary) Arreola; nieces & nephews, Rana (Adam), Kristina, Lizette (Justin), Glenn (Norilyn), Jeffrey, Eric (Iris), Amy (Chris), Cindy (Ryan), Elmer (Joan), Joshua and Jessica who will miss their dear Auntie Fe very much.
She was preceded in death by her father Joaquin Arreola and her mother Faustina Arreola, and nephew Bernard Peña.
All services will be held in private. The closed-casket visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home with a Rosary Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park. Valley Hills Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In