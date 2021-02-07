April 14, 1929 - February 1, 2021
Fayne was born to Harold and Ella Feis in Fairmont, Nebraska on April 14, 1929 and passed peacefully on February 1, 2021. Fayne married her Reynolds (Nebraska) High School sweetheart Bob Dragoo on June 1, 1946, in Washington, Kansas.
In 1947 Bob and Fayne moved to Washington State joining Bob’s twin brother Dick and wife Bert to pursue work in the fruit industry. The Feis family (Fayne’s parents and 3 brothers, Don, Leo and Darrell) also eventually moved and settled in Washington as well.
Bob and Fayne had 5 children, Sandie, Ken, Doris, Chuck and Sheila. They lived in the Wapato area for 68 years until moving to Yakima in 2015.
Bob and Fayne celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016. Family and friends gathered to share this milestone with them. Unfortunately, Bob passed away shortly after. Fayne missed her life-long partner dearly and we are thankful that she is at peace and they are back together now.
Family was a big part of Fayne’s life. She enjoyed watching all her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. She hosted the family for the holidays, birthdays or just because for many years and looked forward to planning the next get together. She was always trying new recipes and making the family favorites. You would never go hungry at one of these gatherings or if you stopped by the house.
Fayne retired from work at Del Monte, Toppenish, WA and kept in contact with many of work friends for years to come. Fayne was active in the Eagles and Legion Auxiliary groups.
Bob and Fayne enjoyed getting together with all their friends regularly for lunch, dinner or meeting at the Eagles or Legion and the annual Super Bowl and New Year’s Day bowl gatherings. Frequent trips to Reno area were enjoyed as well as trips to Hawaii, locales down south, and to Nebraska to attend school and family reunions.
Fayne is survived by her children, Sandie, Ken, Doris (Heinz), Chuck (Terrie) and Sheila (Dave); grandchildren, Steve (Veronica), Teresa, Ken Jr. (Bobbie), Jenifer (Matthew), Jodi, Brian (Michele), Todd (Lisa), Kristi (Matt), Elise (Zac), Carinne (Keith), Chase, and Melanie; great-grandchildren, Laura, Doug, Steve Jr., Derek, Braden, Ashley, River, and Kinsley, as well as great-great-grandchildren Raymond and Katie.
Fayne is also survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Feis, Marilyn Feis, Mary Dragoo and brother-in-law and wife Lyle and Carol Dragoo.
Thanks to all the many staff members who have touched Fayne’s life at Blossom Place. She had built bonds with some of her special ones and thought of you as family too. A special thank you to Dr. Joseph Vickers and Dr. Richard Sloop for their many years of care.
You were Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and friend to all. You will be missed but forever in our hearts.
Viewing will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 3 pm - 7 pm, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Graveside service will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, 10 am, at the Zillah Cemetery. The family requests that you please follow the CDC guidelines.
