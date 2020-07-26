Colonial Funeral Home
Faye M. Brandt (81) of Toppenish passed away at her home on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Faye was born in Toppenish on September 4, 1938 to Henry and Daisy (Cochran) Arens. Faye was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She worked as a substitute teacher in the valley and later in life worked as a social worker for DSHS. She was a speaker for Weight Watchers, Mary Kay rep and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed collecting tea pots and ceramics. Faye is survived by her four sons, Charles, Kenneth, John “Jack” and Richard Brandt; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, James and a sister, Sally. Visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home on Monday July 27, 2020 from 9-11 AM with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
