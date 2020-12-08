Father José de Jesús (Chuy) Ramírez

February 11, 1951 - December 3, 2020
The Reverend José de Jesús (Chuy) Ramírez, a senior priest of the Diocese of Yakima in residence at Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church in Mattawa, died Thursday, December 3, after several weeks in hospice care in the parish rectory following a cancer diagnosis. He was 69.
Fr. Chuy had been one of the first priests in the United States diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, but had made a quick recovery and was of great help to the pastor, Father Alejandro Trejo, during his lengthy recovery from the coronavirus. Fr. Chuy’s sister, Martha Ramírez, had traveled from Mexico recently to help care for her brother and was with him when he died. Many others from the Mattawa parish and from St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Royal City, where Fr. Chuy last served as pastor, also assisted the staff of Central Washington Home Health and Hospice in providing care.
Father Chuy was born February 11, 1951 in Santiago de Ixcuintla, Nayarit, Mexico to Filiberto Ramírez and Raquel Curiel Bernal, the oldest of 10 children. For many years Fr. Chuy’s father lived with him until his death in 2018. Fr. Chuy was preceded in death also by his mother and younger brothers, Gilberto Ramírez Curiel, Javier Ramírez Curiel and César Geusepe Ramírez Peraza.
After attending primary, secondary and preparatory school in Nayarit, he attended the Instituto Tecnológico de Culiacán in Sinaloa, Mexico from 1968 to 1973, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering.
After discerning a vocation to the priesthood, Fr. Chuy attended the Seminario de Monterrey, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico from 1977 to 1981. Discerning a call to serve the immigrant community in the United States, he studied at Bishop White Seminary in Spokane, then the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., from 1982 to 1986, where he met a younger student, now Yakima Bishop Joseph J. Tyson. Fr. Chuy received a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic University and was ordained for the Diocese of Yakima on August 29, 1986, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview by the Most Rev. William Skylstad.
Fr. Chuy served as parochial vicar in Grandview after ordination until January 1990, then as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moses Lake until July of 1992, when he was named pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. In July 2000 he became pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Royal City until 2019, when he moved to Mattawa as a senior priest. He was very active as a presenting priest in Encuentro Matrimonial, the Spanish Marriage Encounter ministry.
Fr. Chuy is survived by siblings Martha Elva Ramírez Curiel, Raquel Ramírez Curiel, Irasema Ramírez Curiel, Lourdes Ramírez Curiel, Patricia Ramírez Peraza, and Jorge Octavio Ramírez Peraza.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. December 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima in Moses Lake. Due to COVID restrictions, in-person attendance in Moses Lake will be limited to immediate family and priests. Mourners will be able to gather at the parishes in Royal City, Mattawa, and Quincy, and to receive communion with the assistance of attending clergy, subject to state guidance for funeral services. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/olf.moseslake. Burial will take place in Nayarit at a later date.
Funeraria Providencia of Quincy is entrusted with the arrangements.
El Padre José de Jesús (Chuy) Ramírez, un sacerdote mayor de la Diócesis de Yakima en residencia en la Iglesia Católica Our Lady of the Desert en Mattawa, murió el jueves 3 de diciembre, después de varias semanas de cuidados paliativos en la rectoría de la parroquia después de un diagnóstico de cáncer. Tenía 69 años.
El Padre Chuy fue uno de los primeros sacerdotes en los Estados Unidos diagnosticado con COVID-19 a comienzos de este año, pero tuvo una pronta recuperación y fue de gran ayuda para el párroco, el Padre Alejandro Trejo, durante su larga recuperación del coronavirus. La hermana del Padre Chuy, Martha Ramírez, viajó recientemente de México para ayudar a cuidar a su hermano y estuvo con él hasta su muerte. Muchas personas de la parroquia de Mattawa y de la Iglesia Católica de St. Michael en Royal City, fueron los últimos en ser servidos por el Padre Chuy como párroco, también ayudó al personal de Home Health de Washington Central y el Hospicio suministrando cuidados.
El Padre Chuy nació el 11 de febrero, 1951 en Santiago de Ixcuintla, Nayarit, México, sus padres fueron Filiberto Ramírez y Raquel Curiel Bernal, la mayor de 10 hermanos. Por muchos años el papá del Padre Chuy vivió con él hasta su muerte en el 2018. Al Padre Chuy fue precedido en la muerte también por su madre y hermanos menores, Gilberto Ramírez Curiel, Javier Ramírez Curiel y César Geusepe Ramírez Peraza.
Después de asistir a la primaria, la secundaria y la preparatoria en Nayarit, asistió al Instituto Tecnológico de Culiacán en Sinaloa, México de 1968 a 1973, en donde recibió una licenciatura en Ingeniería Industrial.
Después de discernir una vocación al sacerdocio, el Padre Chuy asistió al Seminario de Monterrey, en Monterrey, Nuevo León, México de 1977 a 1981. Al discernir un llamando a servir a la comunidad inmigrante en los Estados Unidos, estudió en el Seminario Bishop White en Spokane, luego en la Universidad Católica en Washington D.C., de 1982 a 1986, en donde encontró a un joven estudiante, ahora Obispo de Yakima, Joseph J. Tyson. El Padre Chuy recibió una Maestría en Divinidad de la Universidad Católica y fue ordenado para la Diócesis de Yakima el 29 de agosto, 1986, en la Iglesia Católica Blessed Sacrament en Grandview por el Rvdmo. William Skylstad.
El Padre Chuy sirvió como vicario parroquial en Grandview después de su ordenación hasta enero 1990, luego como vicario parroquial en la Iglesia Católica Our Lady of Fatima en Moses Lake hasta julio de 1992, cuando fue nombrado párroco de la Iglesia Católica Our Lady of Guadalupe en Granger. En julio del 2000 se convirtió en párroco de la Iglesia Católica St. Michael the Archangel en Royal City hasta el 2019, cuando se movió a Mattawa ya como sacerdote mayor. Él fue muy activo como sacerdote presentador en el ministerio del Encuentro Matrimonial en español.
Al Padre Chuy le sobreviven sus hermanas Martha Elva Ramírez Curiel, Raquel Ramírez Curiel, Irasema Ramírez Curiel, Lourdes Ramírez Curiel, Patricia Ramírez Peraza, y Jorge Octavio Ramírez Peraza.
Los servicios fúnebres están programados para el 9 de diciembre, 2020, a las 10 a.m. en Our Lady of Fatima en Moses Lake. Debido a las restricciones por el COVID, la asistencia en persona en Moses Lake será limitada a la familia inmediata y a los sacerdotes. Los dolientes se podrán reunir en las parroquias en Royal City, Mattawa, y en Quincy para recibir la comunión con la ayuda del clero asistente, siguiendo la guía estatal para servicios funerarios. El enlace para la Misa en vivo es https://www.facebook.com/olf.moseslake. El entierro será en Nayarit en una fecha posterior.
La Funeraria Providencia de Quincy está encargada de los arreglos.
