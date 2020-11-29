Farris Lee Guthrie was laid to rest at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on April 8th, 2020, on what would have been his 80th birthday. Farris passed away April 2nd, 2020 in his home from natural causes.
Farris was born April 8th, 1940 in Summit, Arkansas, the son of Finis and Esther Guthrie. Farris spent his first eight years living in Summit until 1948 when he, his parents and little sister Murle made the long drive to Washington State in a Model A.
Farris attended school for two years in Arkansas, then Castlevale Elementary in Yakima through 8th grade, then attending Naches High School.
While in high school Farris loved buying and working on old cars with his many friends who had the same passion; among those were the Connelly brothers, Stan, Dale and Dick.
Dick Connelly stayed in touch throughout Farris’ life.
Farris loved hunting from a young age. He had great success with both deer and elk hunting, including a six point bull. He also loved fishing in the Northwest lakes and streams and off the coast. At age 18, Farris spent time as a Merchant Marine working in the Alaskan waterways.
When Farris was attending school in Naches he met Janice Kadrmas. They married in 1959 and had two children together, Christine and Brian. They spent many weekends camping, boating and playing cards with friends and family. Farris had a great smile and laugh and was a very proud father. Farris enjoyed watching Christine play softball when she was younger and Brian compete at BMX races which turned into a lifelong love of cycling. He also enjoyed watching his grandson Corey play ice hockey. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and loved them very much.
Farris retired from Tree Top in 2002 after 42 years with the company. He continued to fish and hunt as long as his health allowed. He still drove up into the hills when he could.
Farris is survived by his daughter Christine (Ed) Jewett of Yakima, son Brian Guthrie of Tacoma, a brother, Ivan (Sheryl) Guthrie of Yakima; grandchildren Corey (Tiana) Jewett of Bonneylake, Natalie Jewett of San Diego, Patrick Clark-Guthrie of Tacoma and Lily Guthrie of Bellingham, Washington, as well as nieces Renee Barron of Centralia, Shannon Guthrie, and Melissa Sixberry, nephews Scott Barron and Joe Guthrie, brother in law Dallas Barron and aunt Sarah Guthrie all of Yakima; uncle Carl Gray of Festus, Missouri and several cousins in Washington and Arkansas.
Farris was preceded in death by his parents Finis and Esther Guthrie, sister Murle Barron and nephew Darrell Barron.
Due to Covid a funeral was not able to happen but all of us who loved him will miss him and remember his great smile.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In