Everett Danielson, 91 of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 in his own home. He was born to Carl and Carolina (Samuelson) Danielson, November 19, 1928 in St. Maries, Idaho where he was raised.
In 1951, Everett joined the Army for 2 years and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars. He then was in the Army reserves for 5 years. He has been a member of the American Legion and the VFW and was very proud to be a Military Veteran.
Everett married Naomi Slagle Wentz in December 1956 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Everett was a logger for Potlatch Forrest in Avery, Idaho for 17 years until the family moved to Yakima in 1965. He worked for St. Regis Forrest in Naches, Washington for 5 years. He assisted his wife at “Naomi’s Country Kitchen” in Yakima for 5 years. After his wife passed away in 1993, he worked for a farmer driving tractor during apple harvest. Everett was a very devoted “Seahawks” fan since they started. His earlier hobbies were hunting, fishing and he loved to play pinochle at the Harman Center.
Everett is preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Danielson, parents, Carl and Carolina, brother, Dan Danielson, sister Margaret Holstein, sons, Gary and Donnie Wentz, Randy and Kevin Danielson, and daughter, Karen Wentz. Survivors are daughter, Barbara (Keith) Kuck, daughters-in-law Rita Wentz and Shealy Danielson; grandkids: Rick (Olga) Mee, Jeff (Michelle) Mee, Sheila Mee, Jennifer (Seth) Hutchins, Donnie Ray (Allison) Wentz II, Audrey Thomas and Darryl Civitarese; 16 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids.
Dad was able to live out his full life in his own home thanks to his granddaughter Sheila Mee, who lived and cared for him till his death. Also thanks to all the caregivers from “Total Care”, especially great-granddaughter AirEl Mee Nanez!
A Graveside Service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima with military honors. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Visit www.brooksidefuenral to leave a condolence for the family.
