Smith Funeral Home
Evelyn “Evy” Virginia (Klippert) Eirich age 93 of Sunnyside died Monday, October 25, 2021, at her home in Sunnyside, Washington. She joins her husband, Alexander “Al” Eirich, and is rejoicing in their reunion and in the presence of their Savior Jesus Christ.
Evy was born December 27, 1927, in Saginaw, Michigan, to John and Martha Klippert. She spent her early years in Nebraska. Those years are full of stories of her and her older brother Oliver from whom she learned valuable skills like grabbing the rear fender of a slowly moving car to catch a free ride while walking to school. Later she moved to Huntley, Wyoming, where she first met Al and thought he was the most rude, obnoxious boy she had ever met. Finally, she moved to Sunnyside in the spring of 1944. Evy graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1945, worked as a school secretary, and waited for Al to return from WWII. On July 14, 1946, she married Al Eirich in Sunnyside where they made their home. Daughter Sandra “Sandy” was born in 1948 and son Alexander “Sash” John completed the family in 1952. They had 47 loving years together filled with hard work and health challenges but also lots of fun. From boating, skiing, fishing, and camping to many trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Tahiti, and the Caribbean Islands, she and Al filled their life with laughter and love. In their later years, they bought a small farm west of Swan Road in Sunnyside where they lived for 25 years until they built their last home on Wheeler Avenue.
Evy was a farm girl at heart. Thinning beets, picking grapes, cutting asparagus, planting cherry trees and harvesting fruit were all part of her life. She found her true calling working at Calvary Lutheran school for many years helping hundreds of little ones begin their life of faith and school. Evy was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church from the time she moved to Sunnyside in 1944. Her steadfast faith was an inspiration to her family and a witness for her Savior Jesus. After her husband passed in 1993, Evy filled her life with grandkids, great-grandkids, gardening, staying in touch with her siblings and their families, trips with sisters, visiting with her close neighbors on Wheeler Avenue, and fellowship with her church family. She faced life and death with grace, humor, and strength.
She is survived by her two children: daughter Sandra “Sandy” Schilperoort and husband Randy of Sunnyside; son Alexander “Sash” John Eirich and wife Marsha of Richland, Washington; five grandchildren: Ryan (Julie) Schilperoort of Sunnyside, Jake (Jamie) Schilperoort of Selah, Washington, Luke (Cassie) Schilperoort of Sunnyside, Laurie (Jason) Massey of Prosper, Texas, and Marlie (Joseph) Buriak of Pasco, Washington; ten great-grandchildren: Lindsay, Clay, Wyatt, Mason, Rhys, Miles, Alicia, Alex, Logan and Dex; sister Josephine Eirich of Cincinatti, Ohio, brothers Clayton Klippert of Spokane, Washington, and Stanley Klippert of Bremerton, Washington. She is also survived by a loving and close family of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, her parents John and Martha, three brothers: John Oliver Klippert, infant brother Rudolph Klippert, and Mike Klippert; and three sisters: Cora Woodworth, Shirley Paradis, and Sally Cobane; and one great-grandson, Beau Schilperoort.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 13, at 11 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church of Sunnyside. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens next to her husband. Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to Calvary Lutheran Church and Pre-School. Those wishing to sign Evelyn’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in