Evelyn V. Farnsworth

Our Lord Jesus came today, 12 January 2022, to carry home His daughter Evelyn. She lived a good long while in His arms, 97 years. She was attended at the end by her son Richard and daughter-in-law Renay; her two daughters, Virginia Skordal and Marilyn Dille and Marilyn’s husband Steve. Evelyn is survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Farnsworth, her brother Theodore Rew, her parents Percy and Agnes Rew and a sister, Doris, lost in infancy. She was also preceded by a daughter-in-law, Patricia Farnsworth, and a son-in-law, Richard Skordal.
Evelyn was lovingly cared for at Evergreen Quality Homes of Vancouver, WA, in her last years, and The Bedford Retirement Community of Vancouver, WA for years before that. A very long-time resident of Selah, Washington, Evelyn was a Duplicate Bridge Life Master and active in the Ahtanum Church of Christ while there. Shaw & Sons of Yakima, WA, is in charge of arrangements. She will be interred at the Wenas Cemetery, next to her husband. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
