Evelyn R. Stevens passed away November 23, 2020, she was 87 years old. Evelyn was born on August 1, 1933 in Yakima to Joseph and Anna (Norwest) VanAlstine. She was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Rose Culp and son John Stevens of Yakima, her grandchildren Jesse and Danielle Stevens, Jimmy and Christy Stevens, Sami Chambers, Jaime and Jason Hoover and Brandi Stevens, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Momma was taken care of at home by her children Rose and John as well as a niece, Debi Jessup, and a niece and nephew, Veronica and Ron Ed Taylor. We would also like to thank Hospice for their excellent care. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Terrace Height Memorial Park at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
