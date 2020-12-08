Valley Hills Funeral Home
Evelyn Smartlowit-Walker, 69, of Prague, OK, passed away on December 3, 2020. Evelynn was born on August 3, 1951, to the late Edward Smartlowit and Adeline Lillie. Evelyn grew up on the Yakama Reservation, she went and completed school in Riverside, OK.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Walker, daughter, Eugenia Walker, sister, Lydia Smartlowit, and her baby brother Dale Smartlowit.
She is survived by her five children, Edward (Patricia) Josephine, Billy Christina, Jubal and sixteen grandchildren.
Dressing services will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA, with burial to follow at Saluskin Cemetery in Wiley City, WA.
