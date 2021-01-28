Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Evelyn Mary (Carey) Petty peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by family on December 17, 2021. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Wapato, to Art and Louella (Weeks) Carey. She was delivered by her grandmother who was a midwife.
She was raised in White Swan, Washington. She attended and graduated from White Swan High School, where she was in drill team, girl’s chorus (she even used to sing on the radio), was a class officer, and a majorette. She graduated in 1949, and then her and two other girlfriends moved to Yakima to attend Yakima Business School until she earned her degree two years later. While in school, she held odd jobs that she always got to by foot.
In 1950 Evelyn married her husband, Dale Petty, who she met in high school. They moved on the farm and started a family.
She attended LaSalle College for five years and earned a degree in Interior Designing. Then she got a job at Standard Paint as their interior decorator.
She would also teach interior decorating and fine dining classes at her home. Interior Designing was her passion, anyone that saw her home would want her help to decorate theirs.
While her children were in school in Harrah she was part of PTA and was President of 32 schools before they moved to Yakima in 1970. She was in the Women’s Club/Sorrel Club in Harrah and even continued participating after moving to Yakima.
In 1992 they moved out to West Yakima, where she spent the remainder of her life and continued as a freelance interior decorator and caterer.
Preceded in death by her parents Art and Louella Carey, sister Marlene Carey, brother Ed Carey, sister Nadine McLavey, brother Dan Carey, brother Mike Carey, and husband, Dale.
She is survived by son Kimbol Petty, daughter Eva (Petty) Kaiser, grandchildren Kaz Kaiser, Eliza (Petty) Radke, Mark, Kimberly Petty, Karla (Kaiser) Brown, and Dally Ty Petty, great-grandchildren Cheyanne, Whitney and Natalie (Flournoy), Alex Petty, and Kali and Kassidy Kaiser, and brother Tom Carey of Lodi, California, sister-in-law, Rosie Evans, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside burial service is set for January 29, 2021 at 1 PM at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
