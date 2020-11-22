Evelyn Margaret Meece

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our cherished mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend, Evelyn (Endress) Ninemire Meece, passed away peacefully, welcomed into the warm embrace of Our Heavenly Father and Jesus Our Lord, the afternoon of November 12th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Evelyn celebrated her 92nd birthday this past May.
Evelyn was a very special lady, walking through life with grace, a gentle wisdom, a great sense of humor and a sparkle of delight in her eye. As her grandson Nathan said, “She was rare. We need more people like her in the world.”
She was affectionately known as Evie to friends and Mom, Gram Cracker and Grandma to us kids. She grew up in Seattle, the youngest of one brother and three sisters. In 1950, Evelyn married Hank Ninemire, and they made Yakima their hometown in 1956. She and her sister Irene lived just a block from each other, raising their children together. All the cousins, more like siblings, have fond memories of roaming the orchards and getting up to various hijinks. Family reunions are lively with all their stories of fun and mischief! Evelyn moved to Vancouver, WA in 1966 and returned to Yakima in 1975, later marrying Warren Meece in 1979. For years, she commuted to Sunnyside for her administrative job at Carnation Dairy, retiring in 1990.
Evelyn, a classical pianist in her youth, always had a piano in her home to play and she created beautiful heirloom quilts. She loved card games, especially pinochle. She was a huge fan of both the Seahawks and Mariners, avidly watching their pre-recorded games, only after the fact if she knew they had won.
Evelyn made many true friends during her lifetime. She was a long-time member of the Westminster Bell Choir and the Angel Pin Ministry, hugely proud of all their good works. She spent many hours happily quilting with Yakima Covenant Church’s Quilt Happy Sisters group and was a member of Bible Study Fellowship International.
Evelyn, the matriarch of our beautiful extended family, is survived by her three children and their spouses: Irene Quast-Beck and Robert Beck of Boise, ID; Robert and Roberta Ninemire of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada; Nancy and Ronald Johnson of Yakima. Woelke and Cain clans are beloved nieces and nephews.
From her marriage to Warren Meece, Evelyn was blessed with his three children and their families: Lauren Lucas of Kettle Falls and her sons, Chris, Mike and Steve Rich; John Meece of DeLand, FL and his daughter Kati Harper and son J.C. Meece; and Jo Marie and Brad Brooke of St. Helens, OR and their sons Cody and Jesse Brooke.
Bringing so much joy to her life are her four grandchildren, their spouses, and eight great-grandchildren: Marcelle, Jeffrey and Parker Winn of Boise, ID; Nathaniel, Jeannie, Ivy and Seth Quast of Spokane; Christopher, Amanda and Jonas Quast of Yakima; and Nicole, Jesus, JR, Nico, Zeke, and Amaya Gonzalez of Wapato. Evelyn also leaves behind many dear, dear friends.
A Graveside service will be held Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Terrace Heights Memorial Park for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the springtime for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yakima Covenant Church, Union Gospel Mission, or Cottage in the Meadow.
