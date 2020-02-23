Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Evelyn Jean Perry Pierce was born December 14, 1921 to Mary Velma and Roy Arnold Perry in Portland, Oregon, while her father was in dental college. She went to be with her Lord on February 18, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima, Washington.
At the age of 14, Evelyn was thrilled to welcome a baby brother, Warren, so she was no longer an only child. Raised in Wapato, she graduated from Wapato High School where she met her future husband, Marion Pierce.
Evelyn graduated from Central Washington College of Education; first teaching 2nd grade at White Swan, before marrying an Air Force pilot and flight instructor who became a real estate broker. They settled in Yakima and had 4 children. Evelyn worked in the Pierce Realty office for a time, in addition to community service and being an awesome and caring mother.
Years later, after a divorce, Evelyn returned to teaching, first with the Head Start/FollowThrough program in the Yakima schools, then at Barge-Lincoln, where she taught mostly 2nd grade for 15 years before retiring. In retirement, Evelyn traveled to Hawaii, France, Ireland, Greece with daughter Pam and Great Britain, enjoying. Wimbledon with college roommate, Barbara Hedlund.
Among her many interests were crossword puzzles and good books. She loved to garden, cook, bake; her pies and cinnamon rolls were legendary!
She was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan, faithfully following both long before either had winning records. Many volunteer hours were lovingly given to Wellness House and Yakima Covenant Church, where she was a devoted member. She was a member of Mazie Meade Guild, Retired Teachers, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Most Thursdays would find Evelyn at the latest movie with the “Movie Bunch”… Kathy, Linda, et al… what a blessing you have been in her life!
After moving to Living View Apts. on the Living Care campus, Mom took over the “Underground” Coffee Hour every Tuesday morning in her building. She made many friends and loved her table mates: Betty, Shirley, Orel, Opal, June and Nolan.
So many thanks to Cami, who kept Evelyn’s hair stylish every week… and SO much more! You are truly an angel.
Optimistic, cheerful and friendly, Evelyn will be remembered for her infectious laugh, upbeat attitude and sparkle that always made those around her feel better. Special thanks to Kathy Fletcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Roy and Velma Perry. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Warren Perry (Barbara) of Ocean Shores, WA, children, Janine (Dave) Connell, Jeff (Betty) Pierce, Rickv (Samantha) Pierce, Pamela (Andy) Withers, grandchildren, Brent (Kathleen) Connell, Ryan (Teresita) Connnell, Whitney (Yoshi) Takaba, Erin Pierce, Brian (Rosa) Pierce, Eva Johnson, Caitlin (Dre) Withers, Megan (Ronnie) Kuykendall, and greats, Josh (Jillian) Collier, Jack and Marcus Connell, Avery Connell, Mia and Logan Takaba, Kiera Kuykendall, and Ariadne Pierce.
We’ll miss you Mom Ev Gram!
A Celebration of Life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellness House, Living Care, or a charity of choice in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
