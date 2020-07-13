Evelyn J. Lonack, 80, died in San Diego, California on June 10, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Eve had a 11 year battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Eve was born on October 3, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Clarence and Mary Scheibel. Her early life was spent in and around Pittsburgh and she graduated from Bethal High School, class of ‘58. Eve started her nursing career by taking nursing courses at Mount Mercy Community College in 1958 and then entered the nursing program at the Louise Suden McClintic School of Nursing of (old) St. Margart Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh. Eve graduated as an R.N. in 1962.
Eve’s profession experiences included: one year at St. Margart Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., ten years at Washington Sanitorium and Hospital (Washington Hospital Center) in Takoma Park, Md., one year at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Wa., seven years at St. Elizabeth Hospital (Providence) in Yakima, two years as West Valley school nurse in Yakima, and 11 years in home health care in Yakima and Harrogate, England.
As a student nurse, Eve met and married Nicholas Lonack of Harmarville, Pa. on June 30, 1962 in St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh. They lived in Silver Spring, Md. from 1962-1973, Yakima, Wa. from 1973-1992 and Harrogate, England from 1992-1995.
They had five children: Christopher (Joni) in Seattle, Wa., Gregory (Silvana) in Marina Di Ragusa, Sicily with five boys, Eric (Robin) with twin girls in Frederiksburgh, Va., Jennifer (Craig) with one son in Carlsbad, Ca., and David (Mary Lee) with one son in Seattle, Wa. They have nine grand and three great-grandchildren.
Eve has a sister in York, Pa. and many relatives on the east coast. Eve had a passion for bridge and was able to get a Bronze Life Master rating from the ACBL in 2014.
