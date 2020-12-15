November 5, 1916 - December 9, 2020
Evelyn was the youngest of 8 children born to Daniel and Mathilda Hille in Parkston, S.D. on November 5, 1916. She moved to N.D.at the age of 3 where she spent her younger years. Married Kenneth Cummer in early 1940, had one child, Michael, born in 1941 and then moved to Yakima, WA in 1951. Evelyn worked at Memorial Hospital for 30 years as an LVN in the neonatal unit and retired in 1981. Moved to Sacramento, CA in 2010 and for the past 10 years has been living in an assisted living facility.
